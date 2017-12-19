GREELEY, Colo. (AP) — A Colorado school district is reviewing its playground swingsets in wake of an accident that killed a 6-year-old girl.
The Greeley Tribune reports that Greeley-Evans School District 6 removed the swing that injured Brooklyn Thill — along with others like it —while officials assess safety.
Brooklyn was injured Dec. 5 while playing near a swing that was compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act. Her neck became entangled in straps that are used to buckle kids in. She died three days later at a hospital.
Greeley’s department of culture, parks and recreation has also completed a swing assessment of its own. It deemed the department’s swings to be safe and none were removed.
Information from: The Tribune of Greeley, Co, http://greeleytribune.com