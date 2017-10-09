MANTUA, Ohio (AP) — A northeast Ohio school district that canceled two high school football games while police investigated whether a crime was committed during an unspecified incident says its high school will resume its regular football schedule.

Superintendent David Toth of Crestwood Local Schools confirmed Monday that the investigation at Crestwood High School in Mantua (MAN’-tew-wuh) has been completed. Toth said he couldn’t provide details due to privacy laws.

Toth’s statement also said officials are “dealing with young student-athletes who have taken responsibility for their actions.”

The case has been presented to the Portage County Prosecutor’s Office for consideration of any possible criminal charges.

The high school’s athletic director said Monday that the Red Devils’ football team will resume its regular season Friday when it travels to Rootstown to take on the Rovers.