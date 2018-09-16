ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — The Anchorage School District is paying a public relations firm $12,000 to help it properly release information regarding a sexual assault investigation involving Dimond High School students.
The Anchorage Daily News reports allegations of hazing and sexual misconduct involving Dimond High School’s football team were reported to police last month.
Superintendent Deena Bishop said in a statement that Strategies 360 will help the district get clear and transparent information out to students’ families and the public.
A memo emailed to the Anchorage Daily News Thursday states that Strategies 360 is charging $12,000 a month, with the first month of work going from Aug. 27 to Sept. 27.
Some members of the Anchorage School Board say they support the district’s decision to hire the firm, or didn’t object to it.
Information from: Anchorage Daily News, http://www.adn.com