POWELL, Wyo. (AP) — A school district in rural northwest Wyoming is surveying its community on the possibility of allowing employees to carry concealed guns in Powell school buildings.

The Powell Tribune reports Park County School District 1 launched an online survey on Tuesday aimed at figuring out where employees and parents stand on the issue.

District officials say they’re addressing the matter after an employee requested to carry a gun in school earlier this month. State lawmakers passed legislation earlier this year to allow concealed guns on school campuses.

Superintendent Jay Curtis says they don’t want this to be a divisive issue, and if a majority appears to be against it, then they’re “probably not going to look at it.”

The district board plans to discuss the survey in January.

