PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A second Oregon school district has elected not to allow its third- through fifth-graders to participate in a statewide reading program after finding the content of a book inappropriate.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the Cascade School District has decided not to take part in the Oregon Battle of the Books, citing concerns related to the book “George,” about a transgender child.
The book tells the story of 10-year-old George, who everyone thinks is a boy but who feels like she is a girl.
Superintendent Darin Drill says the concerns are “not so much about the transgender issue,” but about a couple of scenes deemed inappropriate.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- He froze to death inside a multimillion-dollar town house — and now the state is investigating
- 'Tase me, and you'll see what happens,' an American Airlines flier said. Police did — 10 times.
- As girls arrive, Boy Scouts change name of flagship program to Scouts BSA
- Recycling innovator Eric Lundgren loses appeal on computer restore discs, must serve 15-month prison term
- California tech company fined for H1-B visa violations
The program does not require students to participate or to read every book.
The Hermiston School District has also declined to participate in the program.
___
Information from: The Oregonian/OregonLive, http://www.oregonlive.com