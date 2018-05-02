PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A second Oregon school district has elected not to allow its third- through fifth-graders to participate in a statewide reading program after finding the content of a book inappropriate.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the Cascade School District has decided not to take part in the Oregon Battle of the Books, citing concerns related to the book “George,” about a transgender child.

The book tells the story of 10-year-old George, who everyone thinks is a boy but who feels like she is a girl.

Superintendent Darin Drill says the concerns are “not so much about the transgender issue,” but about a couple of scenes deemed inappropriate.

The program does not require students to participate or to read every book.

The Hermiston School District has also declined to participate in the program.

