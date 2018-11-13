SALEM, Ore. (AP) — School officials in Keizer are considering using eminent domain to acquire land from a neighboring church to address traffic issues at a high school.
The Statesman Journal reports that the school board on Tuesday deciding a resolution to allow the district to acquire six acres of private property from St. Edward Catholic Church.
Salem-Keizer officials say they’ve exhausted all alternatives as they try to address safety issues around the main parking lot of McNary High School.
St. Edward church officials say they haven’t been offered a fair-market price. They say they’ll the district’s use of eminent domain, a process that allows an authority to acquire land for public use with compensation.
If the resolution passes, the district would make a final offer to the church before moving forward with eminent domain.
Information from: Statesman Journal, http://www.statesmanjournal.com