CAMDEN, N.Y. (AP) — A central New York school district has canceled classes due to a threat of violence.

The Camden Central School District posted on its website that the district is closed Monday and no students or staff should come to school.

A state police spokesman says a threat against a “non-specific” Camden school building was posted on Facebook.

The district’s superintendent decided to call off school after consulting with state and local police.

