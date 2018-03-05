CAMDEN, N.Y. (AP) — A central New York school district has canceled classes due to a threat of violence.
The Camden Central School District posted on its website that the district is closed Monday and no students or staff should come to school.
A state police spokesman says a threat against a “non-specific” Camden school building was posted on Facebook.
The district’s superintendent decided to call off school after consulting with state and local police.
