JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania school district has canceled classes for the second time this week due to social media threats.
Westmont Hilltop schools in Cambria County are closed Friday as Upper Yoder police investigate the new threat. Classes were also called off on Monday.
The superintendent and the police chief say the earlier threat was found not to be credible, but the more recent one was “written and clear.”
The statement says the threat was sent Wednesday and seen by district officials Thursday. Classes were not in session Thursday due to inclement weather.
Most Read Stories
- Swedish Health’s ambitious Seattle plans involved a developer with a stake in their success VIEW
- Prison escape of Darren Berg, Washington’s ‘Mini Madoff,' is like ‘Shawshank Redemption,' official says
- Video surfaces of Seahawks' top draft pick Malik McDowell's arrest, and it is very NSFW
- Family finds solace in Washington state — and a new life — five years after daughter was killed at Sandy Hook VIEW
- Seattle police recommend charging ex-City Council candidate for false reporting in voucher program | Times Watchdog