VERNON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey township has cancelled spring break and will have students attending classes until the last week of June due to a torrent of snow days from the multiple winter storms that hit the state.

Vernon Township called off classes for a 12th time Tuesday after a snow storm dropped approximately six inches of snow across northwestern New Jersey. NJ.com reports Vernon schools closed for three days last week, three days in February and three days in January as well as one day in December.

Vernon Mayor Harry Shortway says a lot of people are upset about rescinded breaks, “but what are you going to do.” State law requires at least 180 classroom days.

There are six public schools in Vernon and more than 3,000 enrolled students.

