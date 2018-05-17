FREDERICK, Md. (AP) — A school district in a Maryland county that has experienced flooding and damage to roads has called for a two-hour delayed opening, citing a forecast calling for continued inclement weather.

The Frederick County Public Schools called for a two-hour delayed opening on Friday and canceled afternoon and evening activities for Thursday. The Frederick News-Post reports all employees should also report two hours later than normal.

According to a news release, the school district cited the forecast calling for continued inclement weather as the reason for the cancellation and delay. Frederick police said Thursday that more rain is expected over the course of the next few days.

The newspaper says the school district will continue to monitor the weather and re-evaluate its plans Friday morning.