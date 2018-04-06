Share story

By
The Associated Press

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — A now-former school bus aide for the Scottsdale Unified School District has been arrested and accused of sexual conduct with a 15-year-old boy and of furnishing obscene material to that boy and another.

Maricopa County Jail records say 23-year-old Kaitlyn Bildilli was arrested and booked Wednesday.

Police said Bildilli acknowledged having sex with the 15-year-old while he and his brother were at her home where she was babysitting but denied showing pornographic videos to the boys at a bus stop.

Court records don’t indicate whether Bildilli has an attorney who could comment on the allegations.

Most Read Nation & World Stories

Unlimited Digital Access: $1 for 4 weeks

The district says Bildilli was put on leave in January and then terminated by the district in Feburary for “inappropriate conduct and alleged criminal activity”.

The Associated Press