SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — A now-former school bus aide for the Scottsdale Unified School District has been arrested and accused of sexual conduct with a 15-year-old boy and of furnishing obscene material to that boy and another.
Maricopa County Jail records say 23-year-old Kaitlyn Bildilli was arrested and booked Wednesday.
Police said Bildilli acknowledged having sex with the 15-year-old while he and his brother were at her home where she was babysitting but denied showing pornographic videos to the boys at a bus stop.
Court records don’t indicate whether Bildilli has an attorney who could comment on the allegations.
The district says Bildilli was put on leave in January and then terminated by the district in Feburary for “inappropriate conduct and alleged criminal activity”.