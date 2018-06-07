RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Public schools would have to display the official U.S. and North Carolina mottos in prominent areas in legislation that’s cleared one General Assembly chamber.
The House voted 95-14 on Thursday for the mandate for “In God We Trust” and the North Carolina motto, which is “Esse Quam Videri” in Latin, or “To Be Rather Than To Seem” in English. Both state motto translations would be displayed.
The state already requires the U.S. and North Carolina flags be hung in classrooms and the Pledge of Allegiance recited daily.
The debate focused on “In God We Trust,” which bill opponents say would favor one religion over another. But backers say the measure simply acknowledges a belief in God as part of the nation’s history.
The bill now goes to the Senate.