SAN DIEGO (AP) — A San Diego-area charter school has covered up a campus mural that depicts an Aztec warrior hoisting President Donald Trump’s decapitated head at the end of a spear following complaints from the community.
Some parents told KFMB-TV last week that they considered the display outside MAAC Charter in Chula Vista to be overly graphic and inappropriate.
The painting shows blood dripping from Trump’s severed head. The school has placed plywood over the controversial piece and asked the artist modify it.
Director Tommy Ramirez says the mural doesn’t align with the school’s philosophy of non-violence.
He says the painting was made during an annual fundraising program to provide scholarships for seniors.
The news station reached out to the artist, but she declined to comment.
Information from: KFMB-TV, http://www.kfmb.com/