BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) — The family of a teenager who was sexually assaulted by a Stratford teacher’s aide is claiming the school’s counselors knew about the assaults and didn’t report it.

Two separate lawsuits, filed in Bridgeport Superior Court Wednesday, claim the counselors at the Boys & Girls Village in Milford and the Children’s Center of Hamden violated state law for mandated reporting of alleged sexual assault on students.

The Connecticut Post reports the family of the 15-year-old boy says that counselors were aware that teacher’s aide Kyle Damato-Kushel was sexually assaulting him in 2014 and 2015. Lawyers for both facilities did not respond to requests for comment.

Damato-Kushel pleaded guilty and has been sentenced to 18 months in prison.

___

Information from: Connecticut Post, http://www.connpost.com