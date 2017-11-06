GREELEY, Colo. (AP) — Crews are working to repair a major water main break in Greeley which has caused flooding in businesses and schools, forcing them and many streets to close.

The Greeley Tribune reports officials believe the break occurred Sunday night.

Superintendent of Distribution, Transmission and Waste Water Paul Tucker says there were between 20 and 30 households without water early Monday.

Meeker Elementary School officials moved to cancel classes as all of the floors of the campus were covered in a mixture of water and mud.

Principal Cathy Nelson says they will estimate the damage once the floors are cleaned.

As of early Monday, it was not clear when the school would be re-open.

