HICKSVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — A school bus strike affecting several Long Island school districts continued for a second week Monday.
Newsday reports talks between Bauman & Sons Buses Inc. and TWU Local 252 stalled out Friday. About 300 union workers have been on strike since Nov. 6.
Thousands of students in the Freeport, Baldwin, Hicksville and Rockville Centre districts in Nassau County have been affected. Districts have started using outside bus companies to transport students.
The two sides disagree about wage increases and payment for transporting students on field trips.
A Baumann official couldn’t be reached comment.
TWU Local 252 President Debra Hagan says the union recognizes that the strike is a burden for the parents and the schools.
Both sides are scheduled to return to the table Tuesday with a federal mediator.
___
Information from: Newsday, http://www.newsday.com