PARIS (AP) — The driver of a school bus that collided with a regional train in southern France last week has been put in custody for questioning by officers investigating the dramatic accident that left six people dead, including five children.
Local prosecutor Xavier Tarabeux also told a news conference Tuesday that investigators haven’t yet determined the exact causes of the accident that took place at a crossing between a railway and a road in the village of Millas, in the Pyrenees-Orientales region.
The investigation is focusing on whether the crossing barriers were raised or lowered when the school bus crossed the railway.
The bus driver, a 46-year-old woman also injured in the crash, said they were raised. But Tarabeux said initial material findings and most of witness statements suggest they were lowered.
Most Read Stories
- Several dead after Amtrak train traveling at 80 mph derails from bridge onto I-5 WATCH
- Amtrak train that derailed onto I-5 was reportedly going 80 in a 30-mph zone, officials say WATCH
- Lakewood mayor had predicted new Amtrak rail line would lead to fatalities WATCH
- Live updates: Several dead, dozens injured, southbound I-5 closed after Amtrak train derails WATCH
- Amtrak derailment: I-5 closed until Tuesday at least, alternative routes 'full of traffic'