ESSINGTON, Pa. (AP) — A school bus crashed off an interstate onramp into the woods near Philadelphia, but police said no injuries were reported.

Officials said several adults and children were reported on the bus that went off the ramp that leads from route 420 to I-95 southbound at about 2:30 p.m. Wednesday in Tinicum Township.

There was no immediate word on the cause of the accident, which involved no other vehicles.