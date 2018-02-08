CRESTVIEW, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a Florida school bus clipped a pickup truck as it was making a turn.
Northwest Florida Daily News reports that the minor crash occurred Tuesday afternoon.
The Florida Highway Patrol says the bus was making a right turn when the crossover mirror mounted on its left front side protruded into the opposite lane and hit the truck’s left side-view mirror.
No injuries were reported. The school bus driver was cited for failing to maintain the lane.
___
Information from: Northwest Florida Daily News (Fort Walton Beach, Fla.), http://www.nwfdailynews.com