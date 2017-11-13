COLUMBUS, Miss. (AP) — A northeast Mississippi school board is parting ways with the district’s superintendent.
Members of the Columbus school board voted Monday against extending the contract of Superintendent Philip Hickman past June, saying the district’s poor academic rating is driving away students and teachers.
Instead, the Commercial Dispatch reports the board voted 3-2 to start looking for a new superintendent after a 90-minute closed meeting.
The district was recently rated as a D by the state on an A-to-F scale.
Superintendent since 2014, has faced questions over hiring family members and textbook purchases. He fired the Columbus High School football coach last week without notifying the board.
Hickman’s two supporters questioned what a new superintendent would do differently. School Board President Jason Spears says a new superintendent will improve the district’s culture.
___
Information from: The Commercial Dispatch, http://www.cdispatch.com