STROUDSBURG, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania school board has decided to turn down a $4,730 grant from the National Rifle Association for new rifles for the school’s rifle team.
The Pocono Record reports that the Stroudsburg School Board voted 6-2 Monday night against the NRA grant.
Board member Merlyn Clarke cited the organization’s stands on some issues and asked why the board should “promote a gun culture that has nothing to do with our rifle club.”
Board member Michael Mignosi said the NRA has sponsored school rifle competitions for years. He said he disagreed with denying the team funding because of the donor’s politics.
Some parents applauded the vote against the grant. Others in the audience shook their heads, one asking who would write the check for new rifles.
This story has been corrected to note that the vote was 6-2 against rather than 8-2 against.
Information from: Pocono Record, http://www.poconorecord.com/