BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — An investigation into possible racial bias by a Burlington, Vermont, school board member is pending as the board prepares to swear in its newest members.
The Burlington Free Press reports that outgoing board chairman Mark Porter accused board member Jeff Wick of discriminating against superintendent Yaw Obeng, who is of African descent. Porter says Wick questioned whether the district had gone too far in its hiring of racial minorities for leadership positions.
Wick has called Porter’s accusation “false and slanderous.” The board voted in February to open an investigation, which was expected to last two weeks.
Acting board chairwoman Stephanie Seguino says one person involved in the investigation has not yet made himself available for interviews, holding up the process.
Five new members will join the board Tuesday.
Information from: The Burlington Free Press, http://www.burlingtonfreepress.com