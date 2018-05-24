CANTON, Miss. (AP) — A central Mississippi school board member denies that she has been lying about where she lives.

Courtney Rainey tells WJTV-TV that she won election to the Canton school board legally and that she doesn’t have another residence outside the district.

Madison County District Attorney Michael Guest’s office has said it’s investigating whether Rainey really lived in her district when she was elected. WLBT-TV says some documents show she lived in Ridgeland.

Most Canton school board members are appointed but Rainey is elected to represent residents outside city limits.

Canton Mayor William Truly has questioned Rainey’s residency at the same time that school board fired Superintendent Cassandra Wilson. Rainey previously filed an open meetings complaint against Truly listing a third address in the Canton city limits and outside her district.