LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A public school board meeting was briefly adjourned when security removed demonstrators who wanted to talk about a recent fight at a Kentucky high school.

The Courier-Journal reports that Tuesday night’s Jefferson County school board meeting was interrupted after audience members protested when board member Chris Kolb’s attempt to add discussion about the fight at Jeffersontown High School to the agenda was denied. An officer was assaulted and a stun gun was used on a student in that fight Nov. 1. Two students were charged.

Protesters said the confrontation between students and Jeffersontown police was indicative of racial discrimination in the school district’s policies and chanted “Black kids matter” as they left the meeting.

During public comment, some community members argued against removing police officers from school campuses.

___

Information from: The Courier-Journal, http://www.courier-journal.com