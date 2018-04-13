ELLICOTT CITY, Md. (AP) — A woman in Maryland is suing to restore her private disability payments, saying they were suspended because of her job.

Cynthia Vaillancourt is the Howard County Board of Education chairwoman. Her lawsuit accuses John Hancock Life Insurance Co. and Unum Group Corp. of suspending her $6,900 monthly payments in 2015 because they think she’s capable of more.

Court documents say Vaillancourt has received disability payments for 26 years for “cognitive impairments” caused by brain swelling. But an attorney for the companies, Bryan Bolton, has presented documents in court showing Vaillancourt has good cognitive skills and a heavy workload.

News outlets report a mistrial was declared in January when the jury deadlocked. Both sides are now in mediation and will return to court in August if an agreement isn’t reached.

___

Information from: The Baltimore Sun, http://www.baltimoresun.com