SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — A Maine school board chairman is attempting to find a write-in candidate for a school board seat no one is running to claim.

With the election less than a month away, South Portland School Board Chairman Richard Matthews says he’s frustrated by the dearth of candidates in several local elections. The Portland Press Herald reports (http://bit.ly/2xymEUT ) Matthews has reached out to see if anyone will run for the District 2 school board seat.

Matthews says to his knowledge no one has mounted a write-in campaign for the position.

The previous seat-holder resigned in August — less than a year into a three-year term. Matthews says it was due to scheduling conflicts.

Matthews says he was in the same position last year until another person stepped forward.

