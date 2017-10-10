SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — A Maine school board chairman is attempting to find a write-in candidate for a school board seat no one is running to claim.
With the election less than a month away, South Portland School Board Chairman Richard Matthews says he’s frustrated by the dearth of candidates in several local elections. The Portland Press Herald reports (http://bit.ly/2xymEUT ) Matthews has reached out to see if anyone will run for the District 2 school board seat.
Matthews says to his knowledge no one has mounted a write-in campaign for the position.
The previous seat-holder resigned in August — less than a year into a three-year term. Matthews says it was due to scheduling conflicts.
Most Read Stories
- Spokane woman is standing up to cyclist who yelled 'Hot pizza!' then smashed into her on trail
- Trying to make sense of ESPN’s spat with Chris Petersen WATCH
- ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit explains comments directed at UW: 'This was not me backhanding Chris Petersen'
- At least 10 dead as fires rage in California wine country VIEW
- WWII German POW returns to Washington state — to say thank you for being captured
Matthews says he was in the same position last year until another person stepped forward.
___
Information from: Portland Press Herald, http://www.pressherald.com