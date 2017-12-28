BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (AP) — Officials say no dry cleaning chemicals were found during air quality tests at a Brattleboro school.
Windham Southeast Supervisory Union Superintendent Lyle Holiday said Wednesday the Head Start school will be notifying families that no chemicals were found during tests that concluded on Dec. 21. The Brattleboro Reformer reports the tests were resulting from the state Department of Environmental Conservation initiative to assess air quality at schools near former or current dry cleaning businesses.
The dry cleaner near Head Start closed more than 10 years ago.
Students and teachers were taking their annual winter vacation during the tests.
