MONTVILLE, Conn. (AP) — A school superintendent, a principal, and an assistant principal, have been arrested in connection with what authorities called a student “fight club” at a Connecticut high school.
State police on Thursday said Montville Superintendent Brian Levesque, Montville High School Principal Jeffrey Theodoss and Assistant Principal Tatiana Patten are all charged with failure of a mandated reporter to report abuse.
A former substitute teacher at the school was arrested last week and charged with overseeing the “fight club.” He pleaded not guilty to charges including reckless endangerment and risk of injury to a minor.
Police began investigating in December after a student reported being beaten at school.
Levesque and Theodoss did not immediately return messages left at their homes. A working number for Patten could not immediately be located.