NEW YORK (AP) — The sale of a prominent Abraham Lincoln scholar’s collection of material pertaining to the nation’s 16th president brought in nearly $300,000 at a New York City auction.
Swann Galleries says nearly 90 percent of Harold Holzer’s collection of hundreds of Lincoln books, artwork and documents was sold at Thursday’s auction in Manhattan. The overall sale total of $299,995 topped the presale estimate of $158,000 to $236,000.
An 1860 painting of Lincoln before he grew a beard drew the highest price at $40,000.
Holzer is an award-winning historian best known for his books on Lincoln and the Civil War. He collected hundreds of Lincoln items during the decades he spent researching and writing about him.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Kavanaugh was involved in bar brawl at Yale
- Flake vows to vote 'no' if Supreme Court nominee lied VIEW
- Debunking 5 viral rumors about Christine Blasey Ford, Kavanaugh’s accuser
- What was that emergency alert test that just appeared on your mobile phone?
- Trump engaged in suspect tax schemes as he reaped riches from father
Holzer currently serves as director of Hunter College’s Roosevelt House Public Policy Institute.