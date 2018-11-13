NEW YORK (AP) — One of former New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman’s accusers is urging him to donate millions of dollars left in his campaign coffers to programs that help abused women.
Michelle Manning Barish, a Democratic activist and writer, reiterated her demand Tuesday on CBS.
The National Organization for Women is advocating with Barish to have the money earmarked for assisting abused women. Barish says it would be a “great step toward healing.”
Schneiderman’s campaign said in July that remaining funds would be donated to “worthy and appropriate causes.” His representative had no further comment on Tuesday.
A special prosecutor decided last week not to charge Schneiderman over allegations he abused several women he dated. The Democrat apologized and said that he didn’t consider the decision an exoneration.