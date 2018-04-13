KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — The designer of a waterslide where a 10-year-old Kansas boy was decapitated bonded out of the Kansas jail where he had been held for nearly a week.
Court records show John Schooley bonded out of the Wyandotte County jail Wednesday afternoon.
He was being held on $500,000 bond since he was extradited from Texas to Kansas on April 6.
Schooley is charged with second-degree murder in the 2016 death of Caleb Schwab, who was killed while riding a 17-story waterslide Schooley helped to design.
Schooley pleaded not guilty Monday. A judge had denied a defense attorney’s request to lower bond to $250,000.
Jeff Henry, co-owner of Texas-based Schlitterbahn Waterparks and Resorts, has also pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder in Caleb’s death.
A trial date for Henry and Schooley is tentatively set for Sept. 10.