ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — A bribery scheme that involved Virginia Department of Transportation officials and snowplow companies has resulted in several guilty pleas.

The Washington Post reported Thursday that two VDOT officials took nearly a half-million dollars in cash bribes in exchange for rewarding valuable winter contracts.

The officials were 42-year-old Kenneth D. Adams and 55-year-old Anthony Willie. They were in charge of VDOT’s office in Burke, Virginia, until their arrest this year.

The contractors who pleaded guilty were 46-year-old Rolando Alfonso Pineda Moran, 50-year-old Elmer Antonio Mejia and 51-year-old John Lee Williamson.

Adams and Willie had the power to decide which contractors plowed roads during snowstorms. Court records stated that the men took a cut of the profits in exchange for those contracts.

The guilty pleas were entered in federal court in Alexandria.

