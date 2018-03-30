TAYLORSVILLE, Miss. (AP) — Some Georgia Pacific workers in Taylorsville, Mississippi, are on strike over scheduling issues after nearly a year of negotiating.

Carpenters Local 2086 Union representative Marcus McLaurin tells WDAM-TV that employees are unable to schedule vacations or know when they aren’t scheduled to work.

The strike started Wednesday night at 11 p.m. and is ongoing. The union representative says the workers plan to continue striking until an agreement is reached.

Georgia Pacific Senior Manager of Public Affairs Rick Kimble says the company has been negotiating for a more flexible work schedule that is “more equitable to all the employees.” But he says the company has to keep its bottom line in mind, and as far as he knows, the company has made its last effort to negotiate this issue.

