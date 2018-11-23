PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The Oregon Department of Transportation has opened a six-mile section of the Historic Columbia River Highway that had been closed since the Eagle Creek Fire in September of 2017.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the section of road between Bridal Veil and Ainsworth State Park opened Friday.

Officials say it took that long to remove 9,000 trees that could have fallen into the road and install 3,000 feet of protective fencing.

This means the popular scenic route to get to Multnomah Falls is accessible again.