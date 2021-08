KABUL — Hundreds of people ran alongside the wheels of a U.S. military aircraft as it attempted to take off from the tarmac at Kabul’s international airport on Monday. Others climbed up the sides of the plane as it edged forward, engines roaring.

Some clung to the plane as it jetted upward into the blue sky, with at least one person appearing to fall from a height back to the ground. A local Afghan news agency also showed images of at least one body having landed on a rooftop in Kabul.

At least seven people at the airport have been confirmed dead, The Associated Press reported.

Pentagon spokesman John Kirby told reporters Monday that two people at the airport opened fire at U.S. troops, prompting Americans to return fire at least one time. Kirby said there are “preliminary indications” that one service member so far has been wounded in Afghanistan.

The dire scenes at Hamid Karzai International Airport unfolded after fighters from the Taliban militant group entered the Afghan capital on Sunday, marking the final stage of an advance, amid a U.S. military withdrawal from the country, that had shocked many international observers with its speed and ease.

Chaotic footage from Kabul airport was widely circulated on social media and by international news outlets, becoming an instantly iconic image of the human impact of the end of a U.S. military campaign that now appeared to be a failure.

“The most tragic symbol yet of the whole US betrayal of Afghanistan,” tweeted William Dalrymple, a Scottish historian who has written about the British Empire’s own disastrous campaign in Afghanistan. Dalrymple added that the images of Afghans falling from planes reminded him of the aftermath of the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks on the World Trade Center in New York.

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani fled the country Sunday to an unnamed neighboring nation. Kabul’s international airport was named after his predecessor, Hamid Karzai, who released a video Sunday that showed he was still in Kabul.

The Afghan Civil Aviation Authority said Monday that all civilian flights in and out of the Kabul airport had been suspended and called on people not to travel to the airport.

Large crowds had gathered at the airport over the weekend as the Taliban advanced and Western embassies began evacuating their staffs. Some diplomats, including those from the United States, set up offices at the airport to continue processing visas for Afghans seeking to escape the country.

Security at the airport had tried to keep the crowds outside for some time. At least some of those killed at the airport appeared to have died after being shot, though it was not clear who had fired the shots.

An airport official, speaking on the condition of anonymity for fear of reprisals, said that when he heard that all of the airport security and immigration staff had fled the airport overnight, he decided it was too dangerous to go.

“The airport is like a picnic area now — anyone can enter and walk around,” he said.

TOLO News, an Afghan news network, shared images of U.S. soldiers taking cover and looking through rifle scopes. The Biden administration had authorized nearly 6,000 U.S. troops to return to Afghanistan to aid the evacuation of American diplomats and civilians and Afghans who have aided the U.S. government.

The U.S. military has been working to reopen the military side of the Kabul airport for airlifts, while the civilian side remains closed, an official said Monday.