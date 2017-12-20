RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Campus police at a North Carolina university say a phone scam is spoofing the university’s number to obtain money from students.
The News & Observer reports that North Carolina State University police said on social media accounts Tuesday that individuals have spoofed the main university phone number to show up as the caller’s number. Maj. Ian Kendrick says the callers have told students there’s a problem with their status at the university and a fee is required to fix the problem.
Kendrick says campus police aren’t aware of any students that have paid the fee.
He says similar scams have taken place at universities nationwide.
Information from: The News & Observer, http://www.newsobserver.com