DENNYSVILLE, Maine (AP) — There’s buried treasure on the scalloping grounds of Maine.

The Maine Department of Marine Resources is asking scallop harvesters to keep their eyes open for scallops that carry a special tag. The tags were placed on the shellfish by scientists who are using information provided by harvesters to inform fishing regulations.

Harvesters who find the tagged scallops are asked to contact the state with information about where and when it was caught. Participants will be placed into a drawing to win $100.

The marine department says the information provided will help understand the growth and movement of scallops. The scallops are in the Cobscook Bay area.