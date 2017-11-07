TUPELO, Miss. (AP) — A northeast Mississippi County is considering a scaled-down jail expansion and renovation, after shooting down a much larger plan over the summer.

The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal reports that Lee County supervisors on Monday discussed an $8 million plan to add 100 beds to the jail’s current 200, and also add medical facilities, secure cells for mentally ill prisoners, and a laundry room. Some renovation of the current jail would also be included.

Supervisor Phil Morgan says a small property tax increase would be needed to pay for the project.

Officials earlier rejected a plan for a new 600-bed jail estimated to cost $51 million. Lee County and cities began cutting pre-trial detainees after the plan was rejected, but supervisors caution that the existing jail remains in poor condition.

Information from: Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal, http://djournal.com