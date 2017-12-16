ORANGEBURG, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina State University and two university-related groups will pay nearly $438,000 to settle a wrongful-death lawsuit filed after a student shot and killed a member of the school’s football team.

Multiple media organizations reported that university officials offered no comment about their deal in the lawsuit filed after 20-year-old Brandon Robinson of Orangeburg was killed in 2014.

The lawsuit alleged the university knew that sophomore Justin Singleton had a history of violent conduct but allowed him to continue as a student at the school where his mother worked. Singleton pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter and is serving a 25-year prison sentence.

S.C. State University, S.C. State University Real Estate Foundation and the S.C. State University Housing admitted no fault in the settlement Thursday.