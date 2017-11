WOODRUFF, S.C. (AP) — Authorities say they’re investigating why a 60-year-old South Carolina man is dead after some kind of disturbance.

The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said Sunday that Ronald Crowe was unconscious when they arrived at a Woodruff location before dawn. Crowe was later declared dead.

Spartanburg Coroner Rusty Clevenger said an autopsy and toxicology tests for the Piedmont resident will be done Monday.