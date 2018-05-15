COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A committee of South Carolina lawmakers has returned to the Statehouse to finalize their proposed $8 billion spending plan for the upcoming fiscal year.

Members of the House and Senate held a joint committee meeting Tuesday, a few days after the General Assembly adjourned their 2018 regular session. During the brief meeting, Senate counsel read that chamber’s version of the provisos that members of the House agreed to, including provisions for renovation and repairs at Lander University.

Committee chair Republican Sen. Hugh Leatherman of Florence said members met earlier in the day to reach the approved list of 24 provisos.

Lawmakers will return to Columbia later this month for a special session to give final approval to the proposed state budget. The next budget meeting is scheduled for Wednesday.