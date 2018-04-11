COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Fall back or spring forward, that’s the decision some South Carolina lawmakers want to leave in the hands of their voters.

Members of a House subcommittee question Wednesday whether the Palmetto State should continue adjusting their clocks twice a year to observe daylight saving time.

The bill calls for an advisory referendum which would be added to the ballots asking voters if they want to do away with the current time changing model.

The bill’s sponsor, Myrtle Beach Rep. Alan Clemmons, says he thinks the committee can pass a bill or resolution for Congress to observe the wishes of South Carolinians.

South Carolina is not the only state considering the time sensitive issue. Florida has approved a measure to keep Daylight Savings Time all year.