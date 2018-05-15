COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina’s governor is recognizing military spouses by proclaiming the month of May as Military Spouse Appreciation month.

Gov. Henry McMaster read the proclamation in the Statehouse on Tuesday, surrounded by military personnel and spouses of deployed service members.

McMaster said it was a pleasure and honor to announce the special day in honor of the spouses, and said military tradition is one thing that has kept the state of South Carolina strong.

The proclamation notes that spouses are the backbone of military families and contribute directly to the strength, resilience and readiness of the United States Armed Forces.

Adjutant General Robert Livingston thanked McMaster for being a strong sponsor of South Carolina’s military personnel and families.