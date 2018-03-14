COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster is taking on one of his GOP challengers for praising President Donald Trump’s policies, yet receiving backing from a group that spent millions of dollars challenging his candidacy.

A 30-second TV spot launched by the American Future Fund this week calls Republican hopeful Catherine Templeton a reformer who will “take on the politics as usual,” An announcer says she’s “not another good ol’ boy,” over an image of McMaster.

McMaster responded with a web video pointing out the nonprofit was repeatedly critical of Trump during the 2016 campaign, running ads calling him a “phony” who can’t be trusted.

McMaster campaign spokeswoman Caroline Anderegg says she’s not surprised by the support for Templeton, who Anderegg says is “known for flip-flopping and twisting the truth.”