CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — A top challenger to South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster will introduce former White House strategist Steve Bannon when he visits the state this week.

Catherine Templeton tells The Associated Press she’ll introduce the former adviser to President Donald Trump when he appears at an event Friday at The Citadel.

In a recent radio interview, Templeton said Bannon represents “the voice of the rest of us.” Last week, she said she’s remained in touch with Bannon, whom she met while being vetted for a U.S. Labor Department position.

Bannon has been wading into state-level politics since leaving the administration, backing an Alabama candidate who defeated Trump’s pick for U.S. Senate.

McMaster, the first statewide elected official in the country to endorse Trump, has the president’s backing in next year’s gubernatorial primary.