COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A Republican mounting a primary challenge to South Carolina’s governor is infusing his campaign coffers with a major donation.

Campaign communications obtained Thursday by The Associated Press reveal that John Warren is putting $2.5 million of his own money toward his effort to unseat Gov. Henry McMaster.

The move by the Greenville businessman has long been anticipated. Warren has already put $500,000 toward his primary campaign. In a message planned to be sent to supporters Thursday, Warren says he’s encouraged by new polling numbers that show him just a few points behind McMaster, with a quarter of voters remaining undecided.

McMaster and Warren face Lt. Gov. Kevin Bryant, former Lt. Gov. Yancey McGill and former public health chief Catherine Templeton in the June 12 GOP primary.