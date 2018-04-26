COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A longtime federal prosecutor in South Carolina has been nominated for an appellate court position.
The White House announced Thursday that Assistant U.S. Attorney Jay Richardson had been picked to fill a vacancy on the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Richmond, Va.
Richardson has been a South Carolina federal prosecutor since 2009 and currently serves as deputy criminal chief, focusing primarily on prosecuting violent crime, gangs, terrorism, public corruption, civil rights and narcotics trafficking.
Richardson lives in Columbia and is a graduate of the Chicago School of Law and Vanderbilt University. He previously clerked for U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice William Rehnquist. He will face confirmation by the U.S. Senate.
The 4th Circuit hears appeals from federal district courts in the Carolinas, Maryland, Virginia, and West Virginia.