COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The attorney for a South Carolina doctor charged with involuntary manslaughter says his client wants to return to work now that his medical license is restored.
The State of Columbia reports the S.C. Board of Medical Examiners suspended the license of hip surgeon Adam Lazzarini after he was charged earlier this month. However, the licensing board said Friday that Lazzarini is “in good standing.”
Attorney Eric Bland says Lazzarini wants to return to work at Lexington Medical Center. A hospital spokeswoman said Friday that Lazzarini “remains on leave.”
Lazzarini is charged in the death of William Holland, who was shot Oct. 9 at Lazzarini’s house in Cayce. On May 1, paramedics found Lazzarini’s wife unresponsive at the couple’s home. She later died.
Lazzarini was then charged in Holland’s death.
